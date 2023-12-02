The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when taking on the UCF Knights (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Lipscomb matchup in this article.

Lipscomb vs. UCF Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Lipscomb vs. UCF Betting Trends

Lipscomb has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover once.

The Bisons have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

UCF has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Knights' five games have hit the over.

