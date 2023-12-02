Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Knox County, Tennessee today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Austin-East High School at Tyner Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.