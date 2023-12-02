The Phoenix Suns (11-8) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) as 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -8.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played six games this season that have gone over 220.5 combined points scored.

Memphis has a 217.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Memphis is 7-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Memphis has played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 13 68.4% 116.2 221.9 113.5 225.2 226.4 Grizzlies 6 33.3% 105.7 221.9 111.7 225.2 222.5

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have gone over the total three times.

Against the spread, Memphis has had better results on the road (4-5-0) than at home (3-6-0).

The Grizzlies average 7.8 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Suns allow (113.5).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 113.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 7-11 2-0 6-12 Suns 10-9 1-1 13-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs. Suns Point Insights

Grizzlies Suns 105.7 Points Scored (PG) 116.2 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-5 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 7-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 5-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.