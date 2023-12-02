The Furman Paladins (9-2) hit the road for a SoCon battle against the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paladin Stadium.

Furman ranks 70th in total offense (349.3 yards per game) and 37th in total defense (322.5 yards allowed per game) this year. Chattanooga ranks 28th with 399.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 65th with 353.1 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Chattanooga vs. Furman Key Statistics

Chattanooga Furman 399.8 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.3 (71st) 353.1 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (41st) 141.1 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.5 (42nd) 258.8 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.7 (77th) 2 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (47th) 1 (43rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (43rd)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has recored 2,672 passing yards, or 222.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.8% of his passes and has thrown 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 12.2 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has run for 695 yards on 161 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground.

Ailym Ford has racked up 485 yards (on 119 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes' 999 receiving yards (83.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 59 catches on 67 targets with four touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has put together a 968-yard season so far with nine touchdowns. He's caught 53 passes on 56 targets.

Sam Phillips has racked up 611 reciving yards (50.9 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman so far this season. He has 1,483 passing yards, completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 488 yards (44.4 ypg) on 87 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has 704 rushing yards on 165 carries with seven touchdowns.

Joshua Harris' leads his squad with 346 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson has grabbed 26 passes while averaging 29.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kyndel Dean has been the target of 28 passes and compiled 23 receptions for 312 yards, an average of 28.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Furman or Chattanooga gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.