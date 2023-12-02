MAC Games Today: How to Watch MAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 14
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football season continues into Week 14, which features one game involving teams from the MAC. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.
MAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Toledo Rockets
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
