The Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) are big, 14.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Curb Event Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Belmont -14.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Belmont Betting Records & Stats

Belmont and its opponents have gone over 153.5 combined points in five of six games this season.

Belmont's contests this year have an average total of 164.9, 11.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bruins' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Belmont has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Bruins have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1100.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for Belmont.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Belmont 5 83.3% 82.9 153.3 82.0 150.7 156.7 Valparaiso 0 0% 70.4 153.3 68.7 150.7 141.7

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

Belmont covered 12 times in 21 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The Bruins average 14.2 more points per game (82.9) than the Beacons give up (68.7).

Belmont is 3-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Belmont 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0 Valparaiso 4-2-0 1-0 2-4-0

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Belmont Valparaiso 12-2 Home Record 8-7 7-7 Away Record 2-12 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

