The Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Curb Event Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Beacons allow to opponents.
  • Belmont has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Beacons are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bruins sit at 261st.
  • The 82.9 points per game the Bruins average are 14.2 more points than the Beacons give up (68.7).
  • Belmont is 5-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Belmont averaged 79.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (71.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.9.
  • When playing at home, Belmont sunk 2.0 more three-pointers per game (10.6) than on the road (8.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.2%) compared to in road games (36.3%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Pennsylvania W 84-79 Palestra
11/26/2023 Lafayette W 79-69 Palestra
11/29/2023 @ Northern Iowa W 90-70 McLeod Center
12/2/2023 Valparaiso - Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb - Curb Event Center
12/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center

