How to Watch Belmont vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Curb Event Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Beacons allow to opponents.
- Belmont has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Beacons are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bruins sit at 261st.
- The 82.9 points per game the Bruins average are 14.2 more points than the Beacons give up (68.7).
- Belmont is 5-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Belmont averaged 79.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (71.7).
- In 2022-23, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.9.
- When playing at home, Belmont sunk 2.0 more three-pointers per game (10.6) than on the road (8.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.2%) compared to in road games (36.3%).
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|W 84-79
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|Lafayette
|W 79-69
|Palestra
|11/29/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|W 90-70
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
