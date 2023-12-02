The Mercer Bears (2-7) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Governors' 60.1 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 68.9 the Bears allow.

The 59.7 points per game the Bears put up are the same as the Governors allow.

Mercer has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.

Austin Peay is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 59.7 points.

The Bears shoot 35.1% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Governors allow defensively.

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%

2.0 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.3 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

10.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Shamarre Hale: 12.2 PTS, 51.0 FG%

12.2 PTS, 51.0 FG% Shaotung Lin: 4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

