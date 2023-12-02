Saturday's contest that pits the Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) versus the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Gentry Complex

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 73, Austin Peay 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-6.8)

Tennessee State (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Tennessee State has a 1-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Austin Peay, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Tigers have hit the over in three games, while Governors games have gone over two times.

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 64.8 points per game, 332nd in college basketball, while conceding 67.3 per outing, 109th in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential.

Austin Peay is 283rd in the country at 30.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 33.6 its opponents average.

Austin Peay knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 34.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.7%.

Austin Peay wins the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 10 (59th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.5.

