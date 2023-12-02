The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) play the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • This season, Austin Peay has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.
  • The Governors are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 169th.
  • The Governors score an average of 64.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 71 the Tigers allow.
  • Austin Peay has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Austin Peay averaged 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.9.
  • The Governors conceded 67 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 away.
  • Austin Peay drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (28.1%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Sacramento State W 74-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ Appalachian State L 78-58 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Morehead State L 61-50 F&M Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex
12/5/2023 Midway - F&M Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Murray State - F&M Bank Arena

