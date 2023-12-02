How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) play the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- This season, Austin Peay has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.
- The Governors are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 169th.
- The Governors score an average of 64.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 71 the Tigers allow.
- Austin Peay has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71 points.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Austin Peay averaged 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.9.
- The Governors conceded 67 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 away.
- Austin Peay drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (28.1%).
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 74-71
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 78-58
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Morehead State
|L 61-50
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/5/2023
|Midway
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Murray State
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
