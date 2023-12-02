The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) play the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

This season, Austin Peay has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.

The Governors are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 169th.

The Governors score an average of 64.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 71 the Tigers allow.

Austin Peay has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Austin Peay averaged 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.9.

The Governors conceded 67 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 away.

Austin Peay drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (28.1%).

