Saturday's contest at Hawkins Arena has the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) taking on the Mercer Bears (2-7) at 2:00 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Austin Peay by a score of 64-59, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Governors' last outing on Saturday ended in a 60-49 win against Chicago State.

Austin Peay vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Austin Peay vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 64, Mercer 59

Other ASUN Predictions

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors' signature win this season came in a 68-63 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats on November 14.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Austin Peay is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Bears have one loss versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 81st-most in the nation.

Austin Peay 2023-24 Best Wins

68-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 166) on November 14

78-63 over UMKC (No. 272) on November 24

60-49 over Chicago State (No. 353) on November 25

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%

2.0 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.3 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

10.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Shamarre Hale: 12.2 PTS, 51.0 FG%

12.2 PTS, 51.0 FG% Shaotung Lin: 4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors put up 60.1 points per game (267th in college basketball) while giving up 60.3 per contest (120th in college basketball). They have a -1 scoring differential.

