The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) hit the court against the Tennessee State Tigers (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Tigers average 20.2 fewer points per game (45.8) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (66).

The Bearcats put up just 2.8 more points per game (63.5) than the Tigers allow (60.7).

When Cincinnati scores more than 60.7 points, it is 3-0.

When Tennessee State gives up fewer than 63.5 points, it is 2-2.

The Bearcats are making 36.9% of their shots from the field, 3.8% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (40.7%).

The Tigers shoot 31% from the field, 8.6% lower than the Bearcats concede.

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG%

7.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG% Eboni Williams: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.1 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Diamond Cannon: 3.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.6 FG%

3.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.6 FG% Zyion Shannon: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 23.1 FG%

