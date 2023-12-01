Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Rutherford County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stewarts Creek High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Blackman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at F.C. Boyd Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: McMinnville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
