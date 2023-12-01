Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Robertson County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Robertson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at Brentwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenbrier High School at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
