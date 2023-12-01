Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rhea County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Rhea County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rhea County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rhea County Academy at Oakwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.