There is high school basketball competition in Montgomery County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Houston County High School at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

West Creek High School at Stewart County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Dover, TN

Dover, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Hickman High School at Kenwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northeast High School