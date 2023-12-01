The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Mavericks are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Grizzlies 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 10.5)

Mavericks (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-11.7)

Mavericks (-11.7) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

The Mavericks' .529 ATS win percentage (9-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .353 mark (6-11-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Dallas hasn't covered the spread as a 10.5-point favorite or more this season, while Memphis covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more 100% of the time.

Memphis and its opponents have eclipsed the total 35.3% of the time this season (six out of 17). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (12 out of 17).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Grizzlies are 1-8, while the Mavericks are 10-3 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

On offense, the Grizzlies are the second-worst squad in the league (105.6 points per game). On defense, they are 14th (112.7 points allowed per game).

Memphis collects 42.1 rebounds per game and concede 45 boards, ranking 24th and 25th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists (24.2 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 16th in the league in committing them (13.5 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (15.5 per game).

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.1 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.