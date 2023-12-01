The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks and Desmond Bane of the Grizzlies are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSE

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies defeated the Jazz on Wednesday, 105-91. Their top scorer was Jaren Jackson Jr. with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 20 6 1 1 6 0 David Roddy 19 6 1 0 0 5 Desmond Bane 17 7 9 3 0 3

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane gives the Grizzlies 23.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jackson contributes with 19.5 points per game, plus 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 14.3 points, 5.7 boards and 1.9 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Ziaire Williams' averages for the season are 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

The Grizzlies receive 8.5 points per game from David Roddy, plus 3.9 boards and 1 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 20.9 4.2 6.1 0.9 0.5 3.2 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18 5.1 1.4 0.7 1.5 1 Santi Aldama 15 5.8 1.8 0.6 0.7 2 Bismack Biyombo 8 7.6 1.9 0.6 1.1 0 David Roddy 8.4 4.1 0.8 0.8 0.4 1.2

