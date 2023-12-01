The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) host the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at American Airlines Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The Grizzlies are 10.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -10.5 228.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in four of 17 games this season.

The average over/under for Memphis' contests this season is 218.3, 10.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Memphis is 6-11-0 against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies have been victorious in one of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Memphis has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 22.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 13 76.5% 119.5 225.1 118.1 230.8 233.9 Grizzlies 4 23.5% 105.6 225.1 112.7 230.8 222.4

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.

This season, Memphis is 3-6-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-5-0 ATS (.375).

The Grizzlies score 12.5 fewer points per game (105.6) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (118.1).

Memphis has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 6-11 1-0 6-11 Mavericks 9-8 0-1 12-5

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Grizzlies Mavericks 105.6 Points Scored (PG) 119.5 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-6 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-4 112.7 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 6-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 4-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

