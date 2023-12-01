Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheatham County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Cheatham County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harpeth High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
