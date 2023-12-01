Bismack Biyombo and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 29, Biyombo posted six points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 105-91 win against the Jazz.

Let's look at Biyombo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 8.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.9 Assists -- 2.1 PRA -- 18 PR -- 15.9



Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Biyombo has made 3.2 shots per game, which adds up to 5.3% of his team's total makes.

Biyombo's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 118.1 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the league.

On the boards, the Mavericks are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 46.3 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks concede 28 assists per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Bismack Biyombo vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 10 4 3 1 0 1 0 12/5/2022 15 6 2 0 0 1 0 10/19/2022 7 0 2 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.