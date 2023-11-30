The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Yakov Trenin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

  • Trenin has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Trenin has no points on the power play.
  • Trenin averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:41 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 15:30 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:21 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 5-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

