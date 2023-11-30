UT Martin vs. Rice November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (1-2) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UT Martin vs. Rice Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UT Martin Games
- November 19 at home vs Prairie View A&M
- November 17 at Eastern Kentucky
- November 25 at Chicago State
- November 22 at home vs North Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Parker Stewart: 16.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rice Top Players (2022-23)
- Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UT Martin vs. Rice Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|56th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|80.5
|14th
|334th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|319th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.