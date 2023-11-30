Thursday's game features the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) and the Rice Owls (1-5) clashing at Tudor Fieldhouse (on November 30) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 83-79 victory for UT Martin, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The game has no line set.

UT Martin vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

UT Martin vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 83, Rice 79

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-3.5)

UT Martin (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.8

Rice is 1-4-0 against the spread, while UT Martin's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. Both the Owls and the Skyhawks are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks put up 86 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 80.1 per contest (328th in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

UT Martin grabs 42.6 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 35.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.9 boards per game.

UT Martin connects on 1.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 8.4 (97th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.9.

UT Martin has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (290th in college basketball), two more than the 11.7 it forces (227th in college basketball).

