The Rice Owls (1-5) will be attempting to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rice vs. UT Martin matchup.

UT Martin vs. Rice Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-5.5) 164.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-5.5) 164.5 -235 +186 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Martin vs. Rice Betting Trends

UT Martin has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Skyhawks have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Rice has won just one game against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Owls' five games this season have hit the over.

