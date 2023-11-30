Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Union County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Union County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Hancock County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Sneedville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
