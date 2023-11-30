The North Alabama Lions (3-3) host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) after winning three straight home games. The Lions are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Alabama -7.5 145.5

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points in three of six games this season.

Tennessee Tech's games this season have had an average of 143.4 points, 2.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Tennessee Tech is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee Tech has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

This season, the Golden Eagles have been at least a +250 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee Tech has a 28.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 2 40% 76.2 143.1 75.5 152.1 145.5 Tennessee Tech 3 50% 66.9 143.1 76.6 152.1 140.7

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles put up 8.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Lions allow (75.5).

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 2-3-0 1-0 2-3-0 Tennessee Tech 4-2-0 2-1 3-3-0

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Alabama Tennessee Tech 9-4 Home Record 11-5 8-10 Away Record 4-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

