Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The North Alabama Lions (2-1) will meet the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrone Perry: 10 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayvis Harvey: 12 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Slatten: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Soucie: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Alabama Rank
|North Alabama AVG
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|297th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|14.4
|81st
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.