Thursday's game between the North Alabama Lions (3-3) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 77-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored North Alabama squad securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 77, Tennessee Tech 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: North Alabama (-7.3)

North Alabama (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

North Alabama has compiled a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee Tech is 4-2-0. A total of two out of the Lions' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Golden Eagles' games have gone over.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have been outscored by 9.7 points per game (posting 66.9 points per game, 313th in college basketball, while giving up 76.6 per outing, 292nd in college basketball) and have a -68 scoring differential.

Tennessee Tech records 30.6 rebounds per game (289th in college basketball) while conceding 35.1 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.5 boards per game.

Tennessee Tech makes three fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.6 (311th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6.

Tennessee Tech has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.9 per game (110th in college basketball) while forcing 9.6 (332nd in college basketball).

