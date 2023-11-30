Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Monroe County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rhea County High School at Tellico Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Tellico Plains, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweetwater High School at Concord Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
