Should you wager on Luke Schenn to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schenn 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Schenn scored in four of 70 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Schenn produced no points on the power play last season.
  • He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 4.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.