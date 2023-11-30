Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hancock County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Hancock County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Hancock County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Hancock County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Sneedville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
