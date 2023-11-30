The Nashville Predators, Gustav Nyquist among them, play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Nyquist has averaged 16:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In three of 21 games this season, Nyquist has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nyquist has a point in 13 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Nyquist has an assist in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Nyquist's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Nyquist has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.