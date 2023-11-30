Support your favorite local high school football team in Davidson County, Tennessee this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Christ Presbyterian Academy at Boyd Buchanan School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 30

11:00 AM ET on November 30 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

East Nashville Magnet High School at Alcoa High School