Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Davidson County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lighthouse Christian School at Pleasant View Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macon County High School at Glencliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Road Academy at Davidson Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School at Cane Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
