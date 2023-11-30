On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Colton Sissons going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

  • Sissons has scored in five of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
  • Sissons has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Sissons' shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 76 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:35 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:46 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:00 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

