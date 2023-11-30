The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) face the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
  • In games Butler shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders rank 112th.
  • The Bulldogs record 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders give up.
  • Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (38.3%).
  • This season, Texas Tech has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 143rd.
  • The Red Raiders average only four more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.3).
  • Texas Tech has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 61.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last year, allowing 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 in away games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Butler fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.
  • In 2022-23, the Red Raiders conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (72.1).
  • Texas Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Villanova L 85-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Northern Iowa W 72-70 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Michigan W 73-57 Imperial Arena
11/30/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Omaha - United Supermarkets Arena
12/12/2023 Oral Roberts - United Supermarkets Arena

