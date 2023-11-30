Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Blount County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The King's Academy at Maryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apostolic Christian School at Maryville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.