Two hot squads square off when the NC State Wolfpack (7-0) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Commodores, winners of seven in a row.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Commodores' 77.4 points per game are 23.5 more points than the 53.9 the Wolfpack give up.

When it scores more than 53.9 points, Vanderbilt is 7-0.

NC State's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.4 points.

The Wolfpack average 21.7 more points per game (82) than the Commodores allow (60.3).

When NC State puts up more than 60.3 points, it is 7-0.

Vanderbilt has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 82 points.

This year the Wolfpack are shooting 47.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Commodores concede.

The Commodores make 43.5% of their shots from the field, 12.7% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

14.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 4.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Sacha Washington: 14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 56.5 FG%

14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 56.5 FG% Iyana Moore: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 57.1 FG%

6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 57.1 FG% Justine Pissott: 8.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

