Vanderbilt vs. Boston College: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The Boston College Eagles (4-2) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) at Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network. The over/under is 144.5 for the matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Vanderbilt
|-2.5
|144.5
Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats
- Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Vanderbilt has an average point total of 145.3 in its games this year, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Commodores have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.
- This season, Vanderbilt has been favored four times and won three of those games.
- This season, the Commodores have won two of their three games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from Vanderbilt, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vanderbilt
|3
|50%
|71.7
|146.2
|73.7
|144.2
|140.8
|Boston College
|3
|60%
|74.5
|146.2
|70.5
|144.2
|138.9
Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends
- The Commodores score 71.7 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 70.5 the Eagles allow.
- Vanderbilt has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 70.5 points.
Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vanderbilt
|2-4-0
|0-3
|3-3-0
|Boston College
|3-2-0
|0-1
|3-2-0
Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Vanderbilt
|Boston College
|14-6
|Home Record
|9-7
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.4
|73.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
