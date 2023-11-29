Wednesday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (7-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-0) at Reynolds Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-59 and heavily favors NC State to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on November 29.

The Commodores took care of business in their most recent outing 68-64 against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Vanderbilt 59

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 12, the Commodores beat the Fairfield Stags, a top 50 team (No. 49) in our computer rankings, by a score of 73-70.

Vanderbilt has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

The Wolfpack have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Vanderbilt has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins

73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 49) on November 12

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 94) on November 24

68-64 over Northern Iowa (No. 105) on November 25

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 122) on November 15

70-68 on the road over UT Martin (No. 244) on November 9

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.7 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 4.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

14.7 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 4.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Sacha Washington: 14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 56.5 FG%

14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 56.5 FG% Iyana Moore: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 57.1 FG%

6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 57.1 FG% Justine Pissott: 8.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have a +120 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.1 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and are giving up 60.3 per contest to rank 123rd in college basketball.

