The Boston College Eagles (4-2) go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It tips at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • The Commodores make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • In games Vanderbilt shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Commodores are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 180th.
  • The 71.7 points per game the Commodores put up are just 1.2 more points than the Eagles give up (70.5).
  • Vanderbilt has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Vanderbilt played worse at home last season, averaging 71.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Commodores played better in home games last season, allowing 67.3 points per game, compared to 78.9 in road games.
  • Vanderbilt drained 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.8, 33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Central Arkansas W 75-71 Memorial Gymnasium
11/23/2023 NC State L 84-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 Arizona State L 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Boston College - Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Alabama A&M - Memorial Gymnasium
12/6/2023 San Francisco - Memorial Gymnasium

