The Boston College Eagles (4-2) go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It tips at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

In games Vanderbilt shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Commodores are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 180th.

The 71.7 points per game the Commodores put up are just 1.2 more points than the Eagles give up (70.5).

Vanderbilt has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Vanderbilt played worse at home last season, averaging 71.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game on the road.

Defensively the Commodores played better in home games last season, allowing 67.3 points per game, compared to 78.9 in road games.

Vanderbilt drained 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.8, 33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule