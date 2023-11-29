How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston College Eagles (4-2) go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It tips at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network.
Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- In games Vanderbilt shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Commodores are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 180th.
- The 71.7 points per game the Commodores put up are just 1.2 more points than the Eagles give up (70.5).
- Vanderbilt has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Vanderbilt played worse at home last season, averaging 71.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Commodores played better in home games last season, allowing 67.3 points per game, compared to 78.9 in road games.
- Vanderbilt drained 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.8, 33.8%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 75-71
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|L 84-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|L 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
