The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Irish put up 20 more points per game (94.5) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (74.5).
  • When it scores more than 74.5 points, Notre Dame is 5-0.
  • Tennessee has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.5 points.
  • The Volunteers average 21.7 more points per game (83.5) than the Fighting Irish give up (61.8).
  • Tennessee is 4-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.
  • When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 83.5 points, it is 5-0.
  • The Volunteers are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish concede to opponents (38.4%).
  • The Fighting Irish's 51.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.2 higher than the Volunteers have conceded.

Tennessee Leaders

  • Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
  • Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%
  • Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Troy W 100-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/23/2023 Indiana L 71-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Oklahoma W 76-73 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Notre Dame - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2023 Ohio State - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee - Von Braun Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.