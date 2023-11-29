Tennessee vs. North Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN. The point total for the matchup is 142.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Tennessee vs. North Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Dean Smith Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|North Carolina
|-2.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Volunteers Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee has combined with its opponent to score more than 142.5 points just twice this season.
- The average over/under for Tennessee's matchups this season is 135.2, 7.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Tennessee has gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- Tennessee was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Volunteers have a record of 2-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Tennessee vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Carolina
|4
|80%
|85.3
|159
|69.0
|130.5
|150.9
|Tennessee
|2
|33.3%
|73.7
|159
|61.5
|130.5
|138.0
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends
- The Volunteers' 73.7 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 69.0 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Tennessee vs. North Carolina Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Carolina
|3-2-0
|3-2
|3-2-0
|Tennessee
|3-3-0
|0-1
|3-3-0
Tennessee vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Carolina
|Tennessee
|12-3
|Home Record
|14-2
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-6
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.7
|70.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.