The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) face the Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Game Information

Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

  • Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 70.8 195th
204th 70.9 Points Allowed 57.9 3rd
7th 36.6 Rebounds 35.4 23rd
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th
210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th
274th 11.9 Assists 16.7 9th
44th 10.5 Turnovers 11.2 113th

