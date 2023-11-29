The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) face the Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Game Information

Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Tennessee vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 70.8 195th 204th 70.9 Points Allowed 57.9 3rd 7th 36.6 Rebounds 35.4 23rd 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th 274th 11.9 Assists 16.7 9th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 11.2 113th

