Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) will meet the Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adong Makuoi: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Alabama A&M Rank
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|78.1
|34th
|204th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|75
|311th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
