Wednesday's game at Alabama A&M Events Center has the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) going head to head against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 81-70 win, heavily favoring Tennessee State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Where: Huntsville, Alabama

Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 81, Alabama A&M 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-11.0)

Tennessee State (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Alabama A&M has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Tennessee State, who is 1-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 3-2-0 and the Tigers are 2-1-0.

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (posting 76.9 points per game, 145th in college basketball, and conceding 69 per contest, 140th in college basketball) and have a +55 scoring differential.

Tennessee State is 258th in the country at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 its opponents average.

Tennessee State knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 34.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36%.

Tennessee State has committed 3.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (206th in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (25th in college basketball).

