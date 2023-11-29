The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) will be looking to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
  • TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (50.5%).
  • The Bulldogs are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 255th.
  • The Tigers record 76.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 88.2 the Bulldogs allow.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee State posted 85.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 18.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 74.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 74.8.
  • When playing at home, Tennessee State drained 0.9 more treys per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (34.0%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Midway W 87-70 Gentry Complex
11/24/2023 Mercer L 60-59 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 SE Louisiana W 91-77 Raider Arena
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/2/2023 Austin Peay - Gentry Complex
12/10/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena

