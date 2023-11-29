Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's contest features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena (on November 29) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 82-75 win for Notre Dame.
In their last time out, the Volunteers won on Saturday 76-73 against Oklahoma.
The Volunteers are coming off of a 76-73 win against Oklahoma in their most recent outing on Saturday. The Fighting Irish's most recent game on Friday ended in a 90-59 win against Ball State. In the victory, Jasmine Powell led the Volunteers with 19 points. Hannah Hidalgo's team-high 25 points paced the Fighting Irish in the victory.
Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Volunteers captured their signature win of the season on November 25 by securing a 76-73 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the ninth-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 17th-most.
Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 36) on November 25
- 84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 157) on November 13
- 93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 282) on November 7
- 100-73 at home over Troy (No. 287) on November 19
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish picked up their best win of the season on November 18 by claiming a 79-68 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Fighting Irish have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Notre Dame is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
- Notre Dame has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the country.
Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins
- 79-68 over Illinois (No. 48) on November 18
- 90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 108) on November 24
- 110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 15
- 104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 257) on November 12
- 113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 352) on November 21
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hidalgo: 25 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%
- Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by nine points per game with a +54 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and give up 74.5 per outing (324th in college basketball).
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish put up 94.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per contest (147th in college basketball). They have a +196 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 32.7 points per game.
