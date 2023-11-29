Wednesday's game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) taking on the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at 5:00 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 82-75 victory for Notre Dame.

In their last time out, the Volunteers won on Saturday 76-73 over Oklahoma.

Last time out, the Volunteers won on Saturday 76-73 over Oklahoma. The Fighting Irish's last outing on Friday ended in a 90-59 win against Ball State. Jasmine Powell scored a team-high 19 points for the Volunteers in the victory. Hannah Hidalgo scored a team-best 25 points for the Fighting Irish in the victory.

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

When the Volunteers beat the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 34 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-73 on November 25, it was their season's best victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Volunteers are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories, but also tied for the 18th-most losses.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 34) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 153) on November 13

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 280) on November 7

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 285) on November 19

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

Against the Illinois Fighting Illini, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Fighting Irish picked up their signature win of the season on November 18, a 79-68 victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Irish are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Notre Dame has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Notre Dame has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

79-68 over Illinois (No. 47) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 111) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 15

104-57 on the road over NJIT (No. 264) on November 12

113-35 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 21

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Notre Dame Leaders

Hidalgo: 25.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

25.0 PTS, 5.5 AST, 6.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Maddy Westbald: 13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Anna DeWolfe: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kylee Watson: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Cassandre Prosper: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 83.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per contest (324th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish put up 94.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per outing (148th in college basketball). They have a +196 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 32.7 points per game.

